Rockin' good show with retro hits galore at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Don't miss the visit to Gainsborough by The Retro Rock Show.

​Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, March 15.

Music fans can take a step back in time with this acclaimed touring show when it comes to the Trinity Street-based venue.

Journey back to an era when iconic rock songs ruled MTV and power ballads graced the airways.

Critically acclaimed The Retro Rock Show delivers an experience like no other. With a carefully chosen set list spanning three decades, a band of some of most experienced professional musicians on the live music scene, all complimented by the soaring powerhouse vocals of the BBC’s The Voice herself, Kerry O’Dowd.

Audience members will be taken on a musical retro journey featuring songs made famous by Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Starship, Van Halen, Heart, Roxette, Whitesnake, Def Leppard, Toto, Iron Maiden, Pat Benatar, and many more.

This family friendly show is not to be missed.

Details: For tickets , check www.trinityarts.co.uk