Rod Stewart hits galore with top tribute act at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

See Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall.

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, October 28.

50 years on from the release of Rod’s first album, this acclaimed show is back in theatres, bringing to the stage a live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons.

Frontman Paul Metcalfe has been highly praised as Rod and captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer, including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod one of the most successful artistes of all time.

The first half features hits from Rod’s earlier career such as Handbags & Gladrags and You Wear It Well along with some Faces’ favourites.

The second half is one big party and includes all Rod’s big hits such as Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest and You’re In My Heart.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorptheatres.co.uk