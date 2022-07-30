Scunthorpe Baths Hall, October 28.

This authentic Rod Stewart tribute production, now in its fourth year, includes a stunning stage set, a spectacular light show, an impeccable live band and stage-wide projections.

50 years on from the release of Sir Rod’s first album, Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story is back in theatres with a brand new show, bringing to the stage a live concert celebration of one of rock music’s greatest icons.

Frontman Paul Metcalfe as Rod captures all the excitement, energy and charisma of the legendary performer including the infamous moves, showmanship and sense of fun that have made Rod Stewart one of the most successful artistes of all time.

The show features hits from right across Rod’s career such as Handbags & Gladrags, You Wear It Well, Maggie May, Sailing, and many more.