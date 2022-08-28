Roll back the years with folk rock pioneers Steeleye Span at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steeleye Span. Photo by Peter Silver.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 9.

Fans of the pioneering folk/rock legends will be counting down the days until this rescheduled tour date takes place.

1970 would prove to be a vintage year for music and the start of an era that would change the world.

For Steeleye Span it would mark a major milestone. The band released their debut album Hark The Village Wait, a record that would not only launch one of the most enduring stories in the folk world but also come to influence further generations of artists.

Five decades on and the band, led as ever by the iconic vocals of Maddy Prior and with a seven piece line-up featuring some of the most skilled musicians on the UK folk scene, are on their delayed 50th anniversary tour, a celebration of the key tracks from that famous album as well as favourites and gems from their long career.

Details: For more on ticket availability for the show, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk