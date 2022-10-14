The Bootleg Shadows are not to be missed at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 29.

You can enjoy a real blast from the past when The Bootleg Shadows, a highly acclaimed tribute band, bring their show to the Trinity Street-based venue later this month.

The Bootleg Shadows will be presenting a night of fantastic, foot tapping classics.

Join Geoff, Keith, Tony, Tim and Binks for a celebration of the ground-breaking music of The Shadows (and Cliff), with plenty of humour to make it a night out to remember.

Relive such fantastic hits as Apache, Foot Tapper, FBI, Man of Mystery, Atlantis, Wonderful Land, Kon Tiki, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Let Me Be The One, Move It, plus many more.

For anyone who loves the sounds of the 60s, and enjoys a few laughs along the way, this show is one not to be missed. You will be humming the tunes and doing the Shadows’ famous walk long after you have left the theatre.

Details: For more on tickets go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/the-bootleg-shadows/

