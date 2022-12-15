Ross Noble

Ross Noble is set to take his latest live show on the road

Lincoln Engine Shed, February 29, 2024.

The comedy legend has announced a new 53-date UK stand-up tour titled Jibber Jabber Jamboree, his 21st solo stand-up tour.

To celebrate this milestone, Ross invites audiences to join him for an evening of the sort of inspired nonsense that has cemented his place as the supreme master of stream of conscious freewheeling stand-up.

On what audiences can expect, Ross said: "It will be a playful experience for young and old.

”Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on... magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven't thought that through…

”That's what people can expect. Razor-sharp observations on things I haven't thought through.”

Ross has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into his local comedy club. Since then, he has never looked back.

Details: For more, see www.engineshed.co.uk