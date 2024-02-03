Rude Science live show is a must for younger audience members at Baths Hall

Check out Rude Science at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall soon.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, February 17.

​Brace yourselves for TV gastronaut Stefan Gates’ revolutionary, high-tech, highly-explosive new show, packed with outrageous science stunts.

On the surface, it’s a riot of disgusting experiments built to delight young audiences, but under the bonnet it’s a brilliantly-constructed curriculum-driven science communication adventure, designed to inspire Britain’s kids with a lasting fascination for science.

It’s based on the Rude Science book (Quadrille) and following huge sell-out shows at science festivals across the UK it’s heading out on national tour.

Stef is a multi-award-winning STEM author and CBBC writer/presenter, and his high-octane, unpatronising delivery is adored by young audiences. He revels in tackling the fascinating science that no-one dares to talk about whilst staying firmly on the right side of BBC editorial guidelines.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk