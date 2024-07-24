Sandy back at Broadbent

The Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre will be taking a summer break, but before they do, there will be one last, fantastic show.

Sandy Smith will be bringing ‘A Night With the Stars’ to the Snarford Road venue this Saturday, July 27.

Her previous show, ‘Sounds of Cilla and the Swinging 60s’, was a sell out – and tickets for this weekend’s show also now only has limited availability.

The show is a stylish celebration of music from some of the most legendary artists of all time. From Shirley Bassey, Barbara Streisand and Adele, right up to Abba, Queen and many more, each track is handpicked to ‘wow ‘and entertain the audience.

The music range has something for everyone – smash hit songs, fantastic music, dancing, singing and a huge memory of some of the biggest names in the entertainment hall of fame. The likes of Diana Ross, Tina Turner and Cher will leave people with that feel-good vibe, whilst the anthems of Abba and Queen will bring people to their feet.

It will be a journey through the decades including many of the greatest songs ever recorded, such as ‘Diamonds are Forever’, ‘I’m Alive’, ‘Somewhere’ and ‘Skyfall’, to name just a few.