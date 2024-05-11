Sausage catching doggies at South Kyme spring fayre

There was lots of entertainment inside and outside the hall, with the main attraction being the popular fun dog show.

Best in show was George, from South Kyme, Reserve best in show was Ralph from Hubbert’s Bridge and Best Puppy went to Pasha from Boston.

One of the organisers, Mary Morris said the day went very well and all proceeds were to go to WI charities and local causes.

"We are just sorting out the final figures from our takings from the event.”

She said: “The dog show was really well attended and at the end of the show we had a sausage catching competition for the dogs.”

Mary explained that any dog that dropped a sausage was eliminated from the contest until the winning catcher was selected.

There was also a tug of war between two attending teams, with children getting on the act as well.

There was also face painting, plant and craft stalls, bric-a-brac, posters and terrariums, and a table top sale filling the hall, with children’s games, Pimms stall, a raffle and refreshments.

The cake and plant stalls raised at least £200 each, said Mary.

The traditional village duck race went ahead too down the Kyme Eau, raising another £200 from people sponsoring their ducks.

The day was rounded off with a quiz night at The Hume pub, with sausage and mash served and five teams taking part.

1 . Jim Barley and Jean Hendry of Little Garden Terrariums, Cranwell Jim Barley and Jean Hendry of Little Garden Terrariums, Cranwell. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Donna Watts of Tattershall with her hand painted crafts Donna Watts of Tattershall with her hand painted crafts at the South Kyme Spring Fayre. Photo: David dawson

3 . Betty Dickings of Betty's Home Sewn Crafts, Stickney Betty Dickings of Betty's Home Sewn Crafts, Stickney. Photo: David Dawson