Saving Grace have a gig lined up at Scunthorpe Baths Hall as part of a UK tour.

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, April 15.

Saving Grace, the co-operative featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin, baritone, acoustic guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo, acoustic, baritone guitars, cuatro) have announced a full UK tour for April and May, following a selection of live dates last year.Since forming in 2019, Saving Grace have received numerous acclaims for their live shows including from the legendary BBC presenter Bob Harris who called it ‘one of the best gigs I’ve seen in years’, and Toni Woodward, from Americana UK, who summed up the ethos of the co-operative by saying: “…this odyssey has been undertaken in the spirit of appreciation, musicianship, and exultation: they truly are a band of joy!”.Special guest performer on the tour will be Scott Matthews.

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

