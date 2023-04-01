Register
Sax star Snake Davis is not to be missed at Gainsborough gig

By Steve Eyley
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
All Saints Church, Gainsborough, April 28, 7.30pm.

The internationally renowned saxophonist will be appearing with his band later this month in the town.

The programme will include a mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, with original material plus Snake’s take on all-time greats by Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen and more.

    Classic sax solos, a great hit at his show in Gainsborough last time, are also included.

    There will be an interval and wine, beer, tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available. Snake Davis will also be in the foyer to chat and will have a selection of the band’s CDs on sale.

    Snake Davis and All Saints are keen to encourage young people to come and experience live music so there are family tickets, costing £40 and £32, for two adults plus two kids under 16.

    Details: Tickets are £15 and £12 for adults, and £7 and £5 for children under 16. For availability, call 01427 611036 or see www.wegottickets.com.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

