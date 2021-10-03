Sax star Snake Davis is not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 16.
The Trinity Street-based venue will soon play host to Snake Davis, one of the most in-demand rock, soul and jazz sax players in the world.Snake is widely known for his solos on tracks such as Lisa Stansfield's Change, M-People’s Search For A Hero and Moving On Up, and Take That’s A Million Love Songs.He has played and recorded with artists ranging from James Brown to Tina Turner to Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics to Amy Winehouse.His greatest love however is to play intimate venues as himself, showcasing his own music choice with his favourite musicians.Expect infectious grooves and passionate melodies as The Snake Davis Band plays a mix of original material, their own interpretations of some timeless soul jazz and pop pieces and selections from his repertoire.
Details: Go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/