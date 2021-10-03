Sax star Snake Davis is not to be missed at Trinity Arts Centre

Snake Davis by Steve Clark

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 16.

The Trinity Street-based venue will soon play host to Snake Davis, one of the most in-demand rock, soul and jazz sax players in the world.Snake is widely known for his solos on tracks such as Lisa Stansfield's Change, M-People’s Search For A Hero and Moving On Up, and Take That’s A Million Love Songs.He has played and recorded with artists ranging from James Brown to Tina Turner to Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics to Amy Winehouse.His greatest love however is to play intimate venues as himself, showcasing his own music choice with his favourite musicians.Expect infectious grooves and passionate melodies as The Snake Davis Band plays a mix of original material, their own interpretations of some timeless soul jazz and pop pieces and selections from his repertoire.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.