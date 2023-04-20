Saxophone star Snake Davis

Snake Davis, the internationally renowned saxophonist, and his band will be appearing at the church in a concert starting at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.45pm).

The programme will include a mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, in addition to original material, plus Snake’s take on the all-time greats by Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson.

Classic sax solos, which were a great hit at his show in Gainsborough last time, are also included.

There will be an interval during the programme and wine, beer, tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available to purchase.

Snake Davis will also be in the foyer to chat with people and will have a selection of the band’s CDs on sale.

Snake Davis and All Saints are both keen to encourage young people to come along and experience live music so family tickets have been made available.

Details: For ticket availability, call 01427 611036 or see www.wegottickets.com