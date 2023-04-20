Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
4 hours ago Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped after film set shooting
4 hours ago Goodbye to the blue tick: Twitter removes verified marks
6 hours ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
8 hours ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
8 hours ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation

Sax star Snake Davis to wow his fans with Gainsborough church concert

Snake Davis

By Steve Eyley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Saxophone star Snake DavisSaxophone star Snake Davis
Saxophone star Snake Davis

All Saints Church, Gainsborough, April 28.

Snake Davis, the internationally renowned saxophonist, and his band will be appearing at the church in a concert starting at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.45pm).

The programme will include a mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, in addition to original material, plus Snake’s take on the all-time greats by Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson.

Most Popular

    Classic sax solos, which were a great hit at his show in Gainsborough last time, are also included.

    There will be an interval during the programme and wine, beer, tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available to purchase.

    Snake Davis will also be in the foyer to chat with people and will have a selection of the band’s CDs on sale.

    Snake Davis and All Saints are both keen to encourage young people to come along and experience live music so family tickets have been made available.

    Details: For ticket availability, call 01427 611036 or see www.wegottickets.com

    For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Snake DavisGainsboroughBruce SpringsteenAll Saints