All Saints Church, Gainsborough, April 28.
Snake Davis, the internationally renowned saxophonist, and his band will be appearing at the church in a concert starting at 7.30pm (doors open at 6.45pm).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The programme will include a mix of soul, world funk and jazz classics, in addition to original material, plus Snake’s take on the all-time greats by Otis Redding, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson.
Classic sax solos, which were a great hit at his show in Gainsborough last time, are also included.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be an interval during the programme and wine, beer, tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available to purchase.
Snake Davis will also be in the foyer to chat with people and will have a selection of the band’s CDs on sale.
Snake Davis and All Saints are both keen to encourage young people to come along and experience live music so family tickets have been made available.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Details: For ticket availability, call 01427 611036 or see www.wegottickets.com
For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.