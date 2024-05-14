Sax superstar Snake Davis returns to Gainsborough soon for latest gig in town

Snake Davis

​Snake Davis

​All Saints Gainsborough, Friday, June 28, at 7.30pm.

The sax star Snake Davis is one of the music world’s best kept secrets and is back in Gainsborough soon for his latest gig at the venue, entitled Snake Davis Rocks.Snake is a saxophonist of almost unparalleled gifts who has played with the best in the business through a career spanning three decades.

Amongst his credits are collaborations with Lisa Stansfield, M People and Eurythmics and he has played and recorded with James Brown, Tina Turner and toured abroad, notably to Japan, where he has appeared with the Japanese rock star Eikichi Yazawa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

More recently, Snake has popped up in the charts, featuring on the most recent singles from Shania Twain and Olly Murs.

Snake plays soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxes, shakuhachi, flutes, whistles and vocals.

Tickets are available in the town from Horsleys and All Saints Church café and online from wegottickets.comThey will also be on sale at the door; doors open at 6.30pm and there is plenty of free parking nearby.