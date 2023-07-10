Register
Say good evening to top Michael Bublé tribute at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Good Evening Mr Bublé
By Steve Eyley
Published 11th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST
Check out the top tribute show Good Evening Mr Buble when it comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln later in the year.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 12.

Make sure you don’t miss out on seeing one of the shows everyone is talking about when Good Evening Mr Bublé hits the stage soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln.

Celebrating one of the most successful artists of the 21st century and the multi Grammy award winner Michael Bublé, this show has it all: the power, emotion, musicianship, and above all the voice that has wowed so many music fans.

    Come along for this breath-taking concert spectacular, featuring powerful performances of his hits including, Home, Feeling Good, Haven’t Met You Yet, Crazy Love, Cry Me A River and many more, all performed live by the show’s Michael – aka the talented performer Jamie Flanagan – and his incredible orchestra.

    Book your tickets now for the world’s number one tribute to Michael Bublé.

    Details: For more on tickets for the show, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

