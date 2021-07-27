Scaled-back Heckington Show hailed a success despite making a loss

The sun smiled on the event this time which went ahead as a one-day, ticket-only affair on Saturday, restricted in visitor numbers and to core aspects of livestock, along with cycling, 10-mile road race and showjumping in the main ring. Trade stands encircled the arena and the fantastic firework concert featured Sleaford Concert Band and Fleetwood Mac tribute, Go Your Own Way.

Show committee chairman Charles Pinchbeck said they had around 6,000 visitors, exhibitors and competitors.

The team of volunteers has been led by Mr Pinchbeck with general secretary Sarah Grant and treasurer Jo Lewin, who back in March determined to go ahead with a show of some sort, despite predicting a £20,000 loss and people this year donating their services or waiving fees.

Mr Pinchbeck said: “There has been a tremendous amount of hard work by the team, but it has all been worthwhile, while most shows have had to cancel. We have been up-front with people that it was a smaller show.”

He said they have no regrets about putting on what he feels was a safe, enjoyable event, on the first weekend after Covid restrictions were lifted in England.

The size was much reduced including no dog show, less trade stands, crafts, entertainment, music and funfair, but still popular zones such as the heritage area.

He said: “It is about people coming together and sharing their passions. A runner thanked me as it was the first time he had competed since April 2020.

“There are so many people who want to take part and enjoy it, but we could not fit it all into one day. We will have a committee meeting in September and begin planning next year’s show.”

He added: “This smaller show has been exhausting as we have had to re-plan and deal with all the issues of Covid and changes of circumstances.

“We planned a show that we could have in Stage 3 of the roadmap, but released more tickets when we were allowed.

“It has been a real challenge, but I’m so glad we did it.”

Mr Pinchbeck said show goers felt it was great to be able to do something as a community after all the difficulties.

