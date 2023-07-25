Scredfest revellers refuse to be put off by wet weather

Scredfest ‘23 beer festival went ahead despite the showery weather on Saturday.

Organisers do suspect it kept a few people away and they had to cancel the bouncy castle on safety grounds because of the high winds, but over 150 people came through the doors over the course of the afternoon and evening, with most of the event shifted under cover and within Scredington Community Centre.

Festival goers were entertained by Sleaford Brass Training Band, Take Note Choir, Emily Sharpe and Rookie Numbers.

Drinkers could sample from a selection of ten different breweries and dozens of beers, ranging from traditional ales, lagers and ciders to innovative and experimental brews.

As well as having a good time, it was also about giving back to the community, as the festival's proceeds will go towards the upkeep and future development of the community centre.

1 . L-R Ian Richardson, Mel Smith, Richard Bide, Heather Bide, Max Baldwin, Linda Baldwin, Claire Windle L-R Ian Richardson, Mel Smith, Richard Bide, Heather Bide, Max Baldwin, Linda Baldwin, Claire Windle Photo: David Dawson

2 . L-R Ian Metcalfe (chairman), Paul Thompson, Steve Mason L-R Ian Metcalfe (chairman), Paul Thompson, Steve Mason Photo: David Dawson

3 . Take Note Choir Take Note Choir Photo: David Dawson

4 . L-R Lara Newnham, Rose Thompson, Emma Thompson, Shaun Newnham L-R Lara Newnham, Rose Thompson, Emma Thompson, Shaun Newnham Photo: David Dawson

