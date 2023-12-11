One of the country’s best-loved and most popular comedians, Paddy McGuinness has announced a major UK tour, his first since 2016.Paddy’s long-awaited return to stand-up will see him perform 40 dates across the UK in 2024 and 2025.Paddy McGuinness is a much-loved presence on British TV, from his legendary acting roles in Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and The Keith and Paddy Picture Show to presenting primetime TV shows such as Take Me Out and BBC’s Top Gear, as well as having sold out hundreds of venues across the country on his stand-up tours.In 2021, Paddy releases his acclaimed autobiography My Lifey. Now Paddy is raring to get back to where he belongs – on stage, making people laugh, with his hotly anticipated show.