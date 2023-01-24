See Bard at his best at Lincoln Cathedral with Nottingham Shakespeare Company

Lincoln Cathedral, January 28, 2pm and 7pm.
Don’t miss seeing the acclaimed Nottingham Shakespeare Company as members make their first foray into indoor theatre with performances of The Winter's Tale.
The move follows three increasingly successful outdoor summer seasons, bringing the Bard's works to Shakespeare fans of all ages.
The group is bringing its stripped back, inclusive and accessible shows in from the cold in a first ever winter season.
The venue won’t be a barrier, explained producer Rachel Pillsbury. “We learned, during the pandemic, the importance of art and culture in a crisis.
“Our tickets will be available for anyone struggling. Alongside free Saturday matinees, there will be free ticket codes to food banks, warm hubs and community organisations and we want to make as many seats as possible ‘pay what you can’."
For more on how to see the production, go to nottinghamshakespeare.co.uk
Photo by Second Circle Media/John Smalley