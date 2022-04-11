Lincoln Engine Shed, May 11.
The UK’s biggest country music export released eagerly anticipated new album 10 Year Plan in March and will be touring in May to promote it.It features recently released I See Stars and Wild Hearts, which earned airplay at Radio 2 (an A-list, a Record of the Week, and premieres from Zoe Ball and Bob Harris).With this album, they aim to add a successful new chapter to a career that has already included four number one UK Country albums, 100 million-plus streams and two Gold-certified records.The Shires explained: “We are so excited to finally have our new album out. We celebrate 10 years together as a duo next year and this album is looking back at every point on that journey - all the milestones we have had. Our hope is that this album can be the soundtrack to uplift our spirits again and enable us all to create new happy memories.”
