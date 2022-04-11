The UK’s biggest country music export released eagerly anticipated new album 10 Year Plan in March and will be touring in May to promote it.It features recently released I See Stars and Wild Hearts, which earned airplay at Radio 2 (an A-list, a Record of the Week, and premieres from Zoe Ball and Bob Harris).With this album, they aim to add a successful new chapter to a career that has already included four number one UK Country albums, 100 million-plus streams and two Gold-certified records.The Shires explained: “We are so excited to finally have our new album out. We celebrate 10 years together as a duo next year and this album is looking back at every point on that journey - all the milestones we have had. Our hope is that this album can be the soundtrack to uplift our spirits again and enable us all to create new happy memories.”