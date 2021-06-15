See dance music legend Judge Jules at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe October 8.
Global superstar DJ Judge Jules is coming to The Baths Hall later this year to wow his many fans in the area.A global superstar in the world of dance music, Judge Jules has been one of the scene’s best-known names for more than three decades.Now, he is giving audiences the chance to experience iconic dance classics through a 10-piece live band with himself at the helm.Combining the energy of specially-chosen outstanding musicians with his own inimitable presence behind the decks, Jules will take the audience on a tailor-made journey through dance music with vocals, hands-in-the-air moments and plenty of basslines that will take you right back to your very ﬁrst rave.The music has been selected to represent the breadth and scale of his career with each track bespoke reinvented and reworked in a style unique to this live show .
Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk