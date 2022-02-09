Lincoln Cathedral, May 23 to June 4.

The Starring Lincoln Theatre Company return to Lincoln Cathedral with their lavish stage musical version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, based on the novel by Victor Hugo and songs from the Disney film.The Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, said the performances promised to be both entertaining and engaging.“Once again, the wonderful actors, musicians and crew of Starring Lincoln Theatre Company will share their creative talents to bring this captivating story to life for the audiences joining us in the Cathedral. “ Despite the historic setting of the story, many of its themes are just as relevant today, and the questions it poses give us the opportunity to reflect on how we challenge injustice, inequality and intolerance in today’s society.”

Details: For more, see www.lincolncathedral.com

