See operatic treat Carmen from Ukrainian company at Lincolnshire venues

Ukrainian National Opera

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 2/Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe, March 5.

Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK for the first time ever, presenting a number of operatic treats along the way.

In the case of the two Lincolnshire venues, audiences will be able to enjoy Bizet’s operatic masterpiece Carmen.

Ukrainian National Opera will be performing Carmen at Scunthorpe and Lincoln venues as part of their UK tour. (Photo credit: Valery Kravchenko)

Coming all the way from Dnipro, this company features an impressive cast and a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love the full orchestra experience with brand new settings and fantastic costumes, along with exquisite singing and wonderful tunes.

Feel the thrill of love, jealousy and violence of 19th century Seville in Carmen. Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontation and musical wit has found favour all over the world.

Details: For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

