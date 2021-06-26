See rising talent Andrew Cushin in Scunthorpe later this year

Andrew Cushin

Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, December 4.

Already being tipped to follow fellow Geordie Sam Fender to the top, Andrew Cushin has a distinctive artist identity that echoes the generational themes of Declan McKenna, the bruised soul of Jake Bugg, the unifying appeal of Noel Gallagher and the timeless melodies of Damien Rice.Andrew possesses a nuanced, multi-faceted talent for songwriting. The words he conjures are immensely personal and reflective of modern social issues, but those serious themes are delivered through songs with huge, pints-in-the-air singalong appeal.It’s a talent that’s winning a growing army of admirers, most notably Noel Gallagher, who produced and performed on Andrew’s previous single Where’s My Family Gone.Andrew’s journey continues with the release of fourth single Memories, which finds the 20-year-old exploring the idea of what masculinity means in the present day.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.