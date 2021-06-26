See rising talent Andrew Cushin in Scunthorpe later this year

Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, December 4.
Already being tipped to follow fellow Geordie Sam Fender to the top, Andrew Cushin has a distinctive artist identity that echoes the generational themes of Declan McKenna, the bruised soul of Jake Bugg, the unifying appeal of Noel Gallagher and the timeless melodies of Damien Rice.Andrew possesses a nuanced, multi-faceted talent for songwriting. The words he conjures are immensely personal and reflective of modern social issues, but those serious themes are delivered through songs with huge, pints-in-the-air singalong appeal.It’s a talent that’s winning a growing army of admirers, most notably Noel Gallagher, who produced and performed on Andrew’s previous single Where’s My Family Gone.Andrew’s journey continues with the release of fourth single Memories, which finds the 20-year-old exploring the idea of what masculinity means in the present day.