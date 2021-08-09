See sax star Snake Davis at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Snake Davis (Photo by Steve Clark)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 16.

Fans of the sax-playing music ace are in for a real treat when he comes to Gainsborough for a performance later this year.Snake Davis is one of the most in-demand rock soul and jazz sax players in the world, widely known for his solos on tracks such as Lisa Stansfield's Change, M-People’s Search For A Hero and Moving On Up, and Take That’s A Million Love Songs.He has played and recorded with artists ranging from James Brown to Tina Turner to Paul McCartney, The Eurythmics to Amy Winehouse. His greatest love however is to play intimate venues as himself, showcasing his own music choice with his favourite musicians. The Snake Davis Band has something for everybody, from soul through pop to jazz and world, original material and classic sax pieces.

Details: For more, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/Photo credit: Steve Clark

