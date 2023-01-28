Shambolics

Shambolics have announced a gig in Scunthorpe on their latest tour.

Cafe Indie, Scunthorpe, May 18.

The news follows the release of single Living In Shadows (out now), and the announcement of a new EP U Serious Boi?!, which will arrive on April 14.

A gentle guitar ballad that erupts into an uplifting acoustic anthem by its close, “Living In Shadows” glistens like a reassuring ray of light at the end of the seemingly endless tunnel of mental health struggles.

Hailing from Fife but having recently relocated to the bustle of Glasgow, Shambolics have made a name for themselves on the Scottish scene and beyond with their infamous live performances and impressive knack for a hook-laden single.

Making waves with key tastemakers, the band have attracted extensive radio support from the likes of BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Scotland, Radio X, Talk Sport and more.

Details: For more, go to shambolicsmusic.co.uk

