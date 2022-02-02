See talented performer Mark Harrison at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 26.
A thrilling, rhythmic, finger-picker and slide player with a very distinctive style, Mark Harrison is a performer who is not to be missed in live action.He will be bringing his band to the Trinity Street-based venue later this month.Mark tours extensively and has appeared at top festivals such as Celtic Connections, Bearded Theory, The Great British Folk Festival and at prestigious venues all over the UK. He has released six albums which have been unanimously acclaimed across a wide range of areas of the music world, receiving a very great deal of airplay and highly enthusiastic reviews in the UK, Europe and the US.Mark’s music covers all manner of non-standard subjects. With catchy tunes, lyrics than intrigue and engage, and striking rhythms, they make you smile, think and move.
Details: For more on tickets, you can see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/