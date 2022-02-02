See talented performer Mark Harrison at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, February 26.

A thrilling, rhythmic, finger-picker and slide player with a very distinctive style, Mark Harrison is a performer who is not to be missed in live action.He will be bringing his band to the Trinity Street-based venue later this month.Mark tours extensively and has appeared at top festivals such as Celtic Connections, Bearded Theory, The Great British Folk Festival and at prestigious venues all over the UK. He has released six albums which have been unanimously acclaimed across a wide range of areas of the music world, receiving a very great deal of airplay and highly enthusiastic reviews in the UK, Europe and the US.Mark’s music covers all manner of non-standard subjects. With catchy tunes, lyrics than intrigue and engage, and striking rhythms, they make you smile, think and move.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details: For more on tickets, you can see www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.