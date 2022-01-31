The Shires (Photo credit: JKB Photography)

Lincoln Engine Shed, May 11.

The Shires are the UK’s biggest country music export and you can see them in action in Lincolnshire later this year.Their achievements speak for themselves: three consecutive UK top three albums, four number one UK Country albums, 100 million-plus streams, two Gold-certified records, and countless sold-out headline shows, including filling the Royal Albert Hall.Now The Shires are to release their soul-stirring new album 10 Year Plan, out on March 11 and launch it by sharing its lead single I See Stars. They will also tour it around the country.I See Stars is symbolic of The Shires’ pop-orientated, crowd-pleasing take on the country tradition. I See Stars is a bold introduction to 10 Year Plan, a collection which takes all of The Shires’ biggest influences and condenses them into one confident record.

Details: For more, see www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto: JKB Photography

