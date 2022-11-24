See this festive classic as A Christmas Carol comes to Lincolnshire venue

A Christmas Carol

County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, December 9 and 10.

Join Chapterhouse Theatre Company for their winter tradition of touring one of literature’s best-loved and most magical tales of joy and discovery, during the Yuletide period.

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol is touring theatres, castles, and cathedrals across the UK.

See A Christmas Carol when it is performed by Chapterhouse Theatre Company

On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to show him the true meaning of Christmas. But will Scrooge’s cold heart thaw in time for Christmas Day?

A Christmas Carol is brought to life as a traditional production, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit. The show is the perfect festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.

Details: For ticket info, call the box office on 01522 516392.