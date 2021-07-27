See top Rod Stewart tribute show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

See Some Guys Have All The Luck at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln September 8.

The West End hit tribute show celebrates the career of one of rock’s greatest icons, Rod Stewart.It follows his journey from street busker to international superstar.Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic and charismatic performance as Rod Stewart.Paul explained: “I absolutely love it and I feel very lucky that other people seem to love it as well. When I’m onstage, I go into another world and do things I wouldn’t normally dream of doing.“The show has come on massively since we started: the music, the lighting, the set and video backdrops. Fortunately, the audience seem to agree.”The production also features songs from Rod Stewart’s time with The Faces, as well as a full concert production in the second half with classic hits including Maggie May, Baby Jane, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, Sailing and You’re in My Heart.

Details: For more, see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.