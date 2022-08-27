See top Tom Petty tribute act Petty Criminals at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre
Petty Criminals
Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, October 15.
Fans of the late, great, Tom Petty are in for a real treat with the appearance at the Trinity Street-based venue of the leading tribute band Petty Criminals.
Petty Criminals bring you an evening of classic rock paying musical homage to an American icon, one of the greatest songwriters and greatest bands of our time: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.
Petty Criminals dig deep into the life, the music and the incredible influence of the man.
Over the course of more than two hours, you will experience Tom Petty’s legendary career through stories, authentic performances and a huge catalogue of his music, spanning four decades.
From deep cuts to greatest hits, you’ll journey through early songs like American Girl, Breakdown & Refugee, Freefallin’, Runnin’ Down A Dream, I Won’t Back Down and Learning To Fly, with highlights from the seminal album Wildflowers.
Details: For more on the gig, go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on/petty-criminals-tom-petty-tribute-band/
