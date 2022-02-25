Set sail for comedy as Menopause The Musical 2 cruises into New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Check out Crissy Rock and co in Menopause The Musical

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 5.

Starring Crissy Rock (Benidorm), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), Nicki French (Eurovision) and Susie Fenwick (West End Star), this brand new show is the hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical.Fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship.When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find true friends.But step on board for a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship all backed by a soundtrack of brand-new toe-tapping parodied hits.

Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

