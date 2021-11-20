Set sail from Scunthorpe venue with Menopause The Musical 2

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, March 2, 2022.

Starring Crissy Rock (Benidorm), Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and Nicki French (Eurovision), the brand new show Menopause The Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause is the hysterical sequel to the smash hit Menopause The Musical.In the show, we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters, for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship. When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find true friends. But step on board and take a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship, all backed by a soundtrack of new toe-tapping parodied hits.

Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through Menopause

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.