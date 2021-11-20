Set sail from Scunthorpe venue with Menopause The Musical 2

Scunthorpe Baths Hall, March 2, 2022.
Starring Crissy Rock (Benidorm), Nicole Barber-Lane (Hollyoaks), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and Nicki French (Eurovision), the brand new show Menopause The Musical 2 – Cruising Through Menopause is the hysterical sequel to the smash hit Menopause The Musical.In the show, we fast forward five years to catch up with the same four characters, for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.Cruising Through Menopause is a hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching look at the joys of menopause and friendship. When your life is a bumpy ride full of twists and turns, it’s hard to find true friends. But step on board and take a trip of self-discovery, love and friendship, all backed by a soundtrack of new toe-tapping parodied hits.
Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk