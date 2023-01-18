Seven Drunken Nights – The Story Of The Dubliners

Seven Drunken Nights is coming to New Theatre Royal Lincoln in March.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, March 25.

A highly acclaimed and feelgood Irish show, Seven Drunken Nights is back in the area for 2023 so get your tickets nice and early to see it.

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners is a much-loved show that has delighted audiences at venues up and down the country.

In partnership with Tourism Ireland and in association with legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s, Seven Drunken Nights tells the story of a career spanning 50 years and invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann.

This hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group back to life and will have you singing and dancing in the aisles in this leading tribute show.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk