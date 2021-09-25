Showbiz legend Joe Longthorne remembered at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 9.

Joe Longthorne was recognised as one of the UK’s finest vocalists and live performers.Rememberednot only for his recognisable voice, Longthorne was a gifted impressionist, famously imitating singers including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones, and Barry Manilow.While at the peak of his career, Joe was diagnosed with lymphoma. But this didn’t stop him performing up and down the country and embarking on a sell-out tour of Australia.He also dedicated a great deal of time to charity work, which saw him receive his MBE in 2012.In 2019, at the age of 64, Joe passed away after his long fight with cancer.Remembering Joe Longthorne celebrates the music and life of Joe, produced and led by local vocalist Phil Harrison.He will be joined by singer Donna-Marie, and the evening will be hosted by friend of Joe, Lee Newton.

For more on the show, you can see www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Remembering Joe Longthorne is coming soon to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

