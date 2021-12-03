Simply Red legend Mick Hucknall can be seen at Lincolnshire Showground in summer 2022.

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln, July 1.

Simply Red have announced huge live dates for summer 2022 as Mick Hucknall brings his unique brand of soul and pop to UK venues including Lincolnshire Showground.Also lining up is very special guest, UK soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield.Simply Red fans in the Gainsborough area will want to hear one of the UK’s biggest bands perform a catalogue of unforgettable hits, including Something Got Me Started, Stars, Fairground and the US number one hits Holding Back The Years, and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.For ticket availability, check out www.lphconcerts.co.ukFew bands have enjoyed the success and longevity of Simply Red. With more than 60 million albums sold worldwide, and over a billion views on YouTube, Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful bands. Their most recent album was 2019’s Blue Eyed Soul.

