Simply Red to wow fans in the area at Lincolnshire Showground performance

A three-day huge weekend of live music will take place at Lincolnshire Showground near Lincoln this weekend.The weekend is set to be a huge celebration as Bedford-based independent promoter, LPH Concerts & Events brings these global superstars to the area.Kicking off the weekend of concerts, on Friday, July 1, music fans in their masses will flock to the venue to hear one of the UK’s biggest bands, Simply Red.They will perform a catalogue of unforgettable hits, including Something Got Me Started, Fairground and the US number one hits Holding Back The Years and If You Don’t Know Me By Now .Mick Hucknall and his band will be joined by very special guest, UK soulful dance diva, Lisa Stansfield, and the Broadway/West End star and BBC Radio 2 favourite, Marisha Wallace.