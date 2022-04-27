Sir Geoffrey Boycott ready to play a few shots as live show comes to the area soon

The former England batting legend and BBC Test Match Special pundit will be in typically forthright form when he comes to the area soon for his touring live show.Fans of the cricket great can expect forthright honest views, hilarious anecdotes, personal film footage from an incredible career and an opportunity for the audience to ask Sir Geoffrey their own questions.Producer Simon Fielder said: “A lot has happened to the old boy in recent years. He has had major heart surgery, fought off Covid, become a grandfather twice over and been honoured with a very long-overdue knighthood.”There will be plenty to talk about and I don’t expect Geoffrey to hold back. It’s going to be a fascinating evening and I can’t wait!”