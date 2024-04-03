Sleaford 1940s Day event takes shape

Traders are already booking up for this summer’s 1940s Day in Sleaford, according to Sleaford Town Council.
An image from a previous 1940s Day.

Set to take place on Saturday June 29, from 11am until 4pm, it will again be held on the field at William Alvey Church of England School off Eastgate.

The popular event is hosted in partnership between the school and the Town Council and will feature 1940s singers, vintage vehicles and re-enactors , as well as stalls, games and entertainment.

The council is still welcoming traders and would love to hear from you, but they are now fully booked for food and drinks vendors and cakes and bakes.

For information about trading at the event, contact [email protected]

