Children and families will be able to climb aboard a festive railway carriage to enjoy Christmas treats this month.

Great Hale church will host a Christmas train ride experience.

Great Hale Church is holding an early Christmas extravaganza to raise funds for its upkeep and other charities on Saturday November 26 when youngsters will be able to join in the Polar Express experience.

A Polar Express railway carriage will be constructed in church where children can enter with their parents and guided by their conductor they will marvel at snow capped mountains, the Northern Lights and Santa's toy shop.

They will be able to enjoy chocolate and fudge delights as the story unfolds and then they will gather around the tree to receive their first Christmas gift.

Most Popular

Remember the bell only rings for true believers. Will the bell still ring for you?

Advertisement

Boarding times are between 11am and 3pm and round trip tickets are £2 each.

Booking is advisable, contact Elaine Huckle on 01529 461704, but tickets can be purchased on the day subject to availability.

The event will also incorporate crafts, Christmas decorations, floral arrangements, bric-a-brac, clothes and toy stalls, fun games and prizes, a chance to win a fabulous Christmas hamper or buy delicious cakes and

refreshments.

Advertisement