Sleaford Band’s December concert set to bring some Christmas cheer, and you’re all invited

Sleaford Concert Band

Christmas is Back is a traditional family Christmas concert to be held at St Denys’ Church, Sleaford on Saturday, December 11, starting at 7pm.

The band has not performed a Christmas concert in Sleaford for several years, and so this will be a welcome return with a brand-new programme of music with many surprises along the way.

The music has been chosen by guest conductor, Peter Stockdale, director of music of the Nottinghamshire Police Band.

There will also be performances by the William Alvey School Choir and a group from St George’s Academy.

A spokesperson for the band said: “The last 18 months has been a frustrating time for musicians and performers with few opportunities for live performances.

“We started Zoom rehearsals last February for our training band and concert band until live rehearsals could return. Rehearsing began outdoors, which was challenging with the weather, until we finally returned to regular rehearsals at Sleaford Methodist Hall.

“The first live performance was the Grand Firework Concert at Heckington Show in July. In August we were privileged to play at RAF Cranwell for the unveiling of a statute to Lord Trenchard, who was the Father of the RAF.”

Tickets for Christmas is Back are adult £7.50, children (five to 16) £4, under 5s free. They are available at ticketsource.co.uk and from Sleaford Jewellers, 69 Southgate, 01529 302845 or by phoning the band on 01529 415050.