Sleaford big band to make Christmas magic

Miller Magic Big Band

After a highly successful return concert held in Great Hale Village Hall to commemorate Remembrance Weekend, the musicians in the band are busy rehearsing for their Christmas concert, to be held on December 18 in the Masonic Rooms, Watergate, Sleaford, beginning at 7pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the band said: “There will be lots of well-known big band numbers as well as traditional Christmas pieces arranged in the big band style. We enjoy playing them and we hope you will enjoy listening to them.

“The audience is limited to 100 and tickets are selling fast so don’t delay and make sure you get your tickets today.”