Sleaford big band to make Christmas magic

After a highly successful return concert held in Great Hale Village Hall to commemorate Remembrance Weekend, the musicians in the band are busy rehearsing for their Christmas concert, to be held on December 18 in the Masonic Rooms, Watergate, Sleaford, beginning at 7pm.
A spokesperson for the band said: “There will be lots of well-known big band numbers as well as traditional Christmas pieces arranged in the big band style. We enjoy playing them and we hope you will enjoy listening to them.
“The audience is limited to 100 and tickets are selling fast so don’t delay and make sure you get your tickets today.”
Tickets are £10 each and can be bought from Sleaford Jewellers on 01529 302845 or direct from Miller Magic on 07739 340661. Refreshments available.