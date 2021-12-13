Sleaford Choral Society Christmas concert cancelled.

Secretary Doreen Bamford said: “This has been a very difficult decision. Since the Prime Minister announced the introduction of Plan B on Wednesday, we have had several tickets returned and have heard that many will not now attend the concert due to the rising number of Covid cases - people are understandably wary and many are avoiding large gatherings.
“We made the decision to cancel as it is very unlikely that the concert will now be viable.”
She went on: “We have been rehearsing since August and were all looking forward to performing again for the first time since December 2019, so this is a huge disappointment. However, it has been wonderful to be singing together once more for the last few months and we have thoroughly enjoyed rehearsals with our Musical Director, Rowland Lee.”
Sleaford Choral will start rehearsals in January for their Spring Concert in St Denys’ which will take place on May 14 2022, where the choir will perform a programme including the Choral Suite of ‘The Armed Man’ (Karl Jenkins). For more information, see the Sleaford Choral website: https//:www.sleafordchoralsociety.co.uk