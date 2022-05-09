Sleaford Choral society to perform again after more than two years

St Denys' Church will be the venue for the long-awaited spring concert by Sleaford Choral.

The event starts at 7.30pm in St. Denys’ Church, Sleaford.

The choir last performed in December 2019 and so are delighted to finally be able to sing and hope for a good attendance.

The two main pieces in the concert are The Choral Suite of The Armed Man (Jenkins) and The Passion of Christ (Fletcher), featuring solo parts by members of the choir.

The concert will also include a selection of British pieces forming a tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including Zadoc the Priest and the Alleluia Chorus.

Sleaford Choral will be conducted by their Musical Director, Rowland Lee, and accompanied by organist, David Shepherd.

Tickets cost £10 (on the door, or from any member of the Society) which includes a programme and free finger buffet. Under 16’s (accompanied) are admitted free.

Wine and soft drinks will be available at the interval, not included in the ticket price.