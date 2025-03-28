Sleaford Choral special concert

Mezzosoprano, Kate Woolveridge.

Sleaford Choral’s next concert is entitled ‘Requiem’ and takes place on Saturday April 12 at St Denys’ Church in the town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This very special occasion celebrates the work of the choir’s very talented Musical Director, Rowland Lee.

It has been a long-held ambition of the choir to perform the Lee Requiem which was composed by their Musical Director in 2003. The work has been performed in several locations around the world, but only once before in Lincolnshire. Special guests, Sleaford Concert Band, will perform their own programme as well as accompany the choir during the Requiem. All music has been either composed or arranged by Rowland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning at 7.30pm, although the Requiem is the main work, the first half of the concert features both Sleaford Choral and Sleaford Concert Band performing a variety of shorter pieces, conducted by Paul Emmett and Rowland Lee.

Tenor Mark Wilde.

Sleaford Choral have engaged two professional soloists; Kate Woolveridge, mezzo-soprano and Mark Wilde, tenor. Kate has worked extensively with both the Welsh and English National Opera companies, won numerous awards and given hundreds of concerts and recitals. The audience may have heard her sing on any of those occasions or may have heard of her charitable work as CEO of the Forget-Me-Not Chorus, a charity for people living with dementia and their families, for which she was awarded an MBE last year.

Mark also has a very extensive repertoire, having performed with all UK and many European operatic companies, and with numerous recordings to his name. Locally, people may recognise Mark as the Musical Director of Lincoln Choral Society, one of the choirs with whom he works, and as a Senior lecturer in Music at Lincoln University.

Accompanists are Rowena Bass (harp) and Ed Wellman (piano and organ), both of whom are experts in their field and have performed with Sleaford Choral in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert is generously supported by Sleaford REP Community Power Fund.

Tickets £15, include a finger buffet at the interval and a programme. Soft drinks and wine are available for purchase. Accompanied under 16s are free, students (16-25) £10, with valid Student Card.

Tickets are available to be purchased online (with no booking fees) and also on the night of the concert at the door.

Online tickets from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sleaford-choral-society or see the website: www.sleafordchoralsociety.co.uk