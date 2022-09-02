Sleaford classic car and motorcycle show has something for all

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sisters Val Gray, Sue Brain and Pauline Collett of Helpringham admiring a Morgan three-wheeler sports car at last year's show.

This year's show will again be held on Lafford Terrace car park, Eastgate and opens to the public from 10am.

Chairman of the show organisers, Emma Kiteley-Connon, said: “We have plenty for visitors to see, trade stands, refreshments and if the weather is fine, we hope to have a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight."

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As to which plane graces the airspace above the showground, this is yet to be confirmed.

Most Popular

“It should be another great event. We'd love to see you,” Emma said.

There will be over 120 cars and motorcycles from around the world covering 100 years of automotive history on display by owners.

O ther attractions including a team from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue with appliance on show. Their presence at the show is always a big hit with the children.

Entries for both cars and motorcycles is very buoyant this year and they have a limited capacity on the show site.

The organisers have worked hard this year, to improve the variety of catering available throughout the show and also a wider range of trade stands to tempt your pocket.

As always access to the show for visitors (non exhibitors) is free of charge so why not bring the family along to admire the wide range of vehicles on show.