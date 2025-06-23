Sleaford young band The Shugs perform at the Shug Studios showcase at the Solo bar.placeholder image
Sleaford young band The Shugs perform at the Shug Studios showcase at the Solo bar.

Sleaford comes alive for RiverLight 2025

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:22 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 17:38 BST
It was a fantastic finale to Sleaford’s RiverLight Festival 2025 on Saturday, with crowds people coming out to be involved in the entertainment spectacle.

From dance routines with a giant wheel, to street theatre, sea shanty singing and live musicians, there was something for everyone, staged at numerous venues across Sleaford.

It culminated with a glorious parade around the town centre led by the BFCH Clansman Drummers. No-one was put off by a brief shower as the parade set off, concluding on Eastgate Green, although young live bands played on at the Solo bar and there was a DJ set at Watergate Yard.

Now organisers are urging people to give their feedback on the event to support funding bids for future festivals.

Lucy Lumb, Head of Partnerships and Communities at The Hub said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the community spirit and the energy this festival created in Sleaford.

"RiverLight brought people together to celebrate the artistic talent of people of all ages and experiences. There is so much to look back on and enjoy - we can’t wait to share the photographs of wonderful performances and artworks RiverLight presented!

"Please give us your feedback so we can continue to seek investment to ensure this event is able to continue. The comments we’ve had so far include - phenomenal, incredible, emotional, inspiring!”

Colourful stiltwalker in the RiverLight finale parade.

1. mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9493-CEN.JPG

Colourful stiltwalker in the RiverLight finale parade. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Lilly-Rose Early, 11, throws a pot at the arts and crafts workshops led by Ruth Burrows in navigation Yard.

2. mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9448-CEN.JPG

Lilly-Rose Early, 11, throws a pot at the arts and crafts workshops led by Ruth Burrows in navigation Yard. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Carnival dancer adds colour to the parade.

3. mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9425-CEN.JPG

Carnival dancer adds colour to the parade. Photo: Andy Hubbert

The Giant Wheel by Autin Dance theatre perform stunts in the Market Place.

4. mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9413-CEN.JPG

The Giant Wheel by Autin Dance theatre perform stunts in the Market Place. Photo: Andy Hubbert

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice