Sleaford comes alive for RiverLight 2025

From dance routines with a giant wheel, to street theatre, sea shanty singing and live musicians, there was something for everyone, staged at numerous venues across Sleaford.

It culminated with a glorious parade around the town centre led by the BFCH Clansman Drummers. No-one was put off by a brief shower as the parade set off, concluding on Eastgate Green, although young live bands played on at the Solo bar and there was a DJ set at Watergate Yard.

Now organisers are urging people to give their feedback on the event to support funding bids for future festivals.

Lucy Lumb, Head of Partnerships and Communities at The Hub said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the community spirit and the energy this festival created in Sleaford.

"RiverLight brought people together to celebrate the artistic talent of people of all ages and experiences. There is so much to look back on and enjoy - we can’t wait to share the photographs of wonderful performances and artworks RiverLight presented!

"Please give us your feedback so we can continue to seek investment to ensure this event is able to continue. The comments we’ve had so far include - phenomenal, incredible, emotional, inspiring!”

1 . mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9493-CEN.JPG Colourful stiltwalker in the RiverLight finale parade. Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9448-CEN.JPG Lilly-Rose Early, 11, throws a pot at the arts and crafts workshops led by Ruth Burrows in navigation Yard. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mssp25-06-25-riverlight DSCN9425-CEN.JPG Carnival dancer adds colour to the parade. Photo: Andy Hubbert