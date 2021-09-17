Sleaford folk duo Winter Wilson give celebration concert for new album launch

Back on stage after launch of latest album. EMN-210917-175001001

One of the couple’s lockdown projects, the Passing of the Storm has now officially been launched online, and can be bought as hard copies from their website here at £10 including postage and packing.

You can also get a downloadable version via Bandcamp here. (Bandcamp is the preferred download site by most musicians, as it pays out the highest percentage of purchase price.)

It is their first album of new material in three years. Twelve songs with a wide range of subject matter.

There is plenty of social commentary, starting from the title track, through Pity Me, a tale of a traveller’s life, and including The First to Fall, a tribute to all front-line workers.

Then there is the personal, from the trad-folk style The Angry Mother (incidentally the first song recorded by Winter Wilson to be written by Kip, rather than Dave) to Once More for the Old Times, a tale of the loss of a good friend.

But it is not all doom and gloom, with the uplifting Jennifer’s Story and the full-on rockabilly of What Would Johnny Cash Do Now? providing a great balance to the more serious numbers.

Kip Winter and Dave Wilson will be holding their launch concert - entitled the Teddy Bears’ Picnic - at the New Life Conference Centre in Sleaford on Saturday September 25 at 7:30pm. There are a few tickets left, which can be bought online here.

If you cannot make the concert in person, but would still like to join in, the pair will be streaming it live on Facebook here - the music will start at around 8pm. You can watch for free, but if you would like to make a donation, all money received that night will go to the Sleaford Community Food Larder, the local food bank. You can donate here.

The duo explain: “For 60 weeks during lockdown we ran weekly live streams from our lounge and, thanks to the generosity of those who joined us, over £3,500 was raised for charity, which we shared between The MU’s Musicians’ Hardship Fund and Sleaford Community Larder (run by The New Life Church).

“We always said we’d have a big get-together after lock down to celebrate surviving with our sanity (almost) intact, and this is it. Many Live from the Loungers will be joining us from around the country, and there are just 70 tickets available for general sale.

“We will run a raffle to raise further funds for the Community Larder.”

There will be a licenced bar.