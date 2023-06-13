Register
Sleaford model rail show success

Sleaford and District Model Railway Club members are hailing their seventh annual exhibition a great success.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST
Anthony Terranova with Badachro layoutAnthony Terranova with Badachro layout
The show welcomed over 400 visitors to St George’s Academy, in Sleaford on Saturday, from as far as Manchester, York and Sheffield, touring the layouts which represented railways from around the world, as well as Lincolnshire themes.

Mark Bamford from the club was pleased with the number of families attending and model traders did brisk business. The Norman Phillips Trophy for best layout, voted by visitors, was awarded to the Boston Model Railway Club for their fantastic ‘Tytton Hall Yard’.

The club’s charity modelling exhibition will be at St George’s Academy, Ruskington on November 18 featuring aircraft, ships, military vehicles, farms, fairgrounds and railways.

    Barry and June Burrell of Evergreen Miniature Railway, Keal Cotes.Barry and June Burrell of Evergreen Miniature Railway, Keal Cotes.
    Wayne Bridgman with Lockdown Hall layout.Wayne Bridgman with Lockdown Hall layout.
    L-R Derek Loudom and Ken Haw with their Harrison layoutL-R Derek Loudom and Ken Haw with their Harrison layout
    David Jones of Stapleford with his Hollington Stone Quarry layout.David Jones of Stapleford with his Hollington Stone Quarry layout.
