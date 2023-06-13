Sleaford model rail show success

Anthony Terranova with Badachro layout

The show welcomed over 400 visitors to St George’s Academy, in Sleaford on Saturday, from as far as Manchester, York and Sheffield, touring the layouts which represented railways from around the world, as well as Lincolnshire themes.

Mark Bamford from the club was pleased with the number of families attending and model traders did brisk business. The Norman Phillips Trophy for best layout, voted by visitors, was awarded to the Boston Model Railway Club for their fantastic ‘Tytton Hall Yard’.

The club’s charity modelling exhibition will be at St George’s Academy, Ruskington on November 18 featuring aircraft, ships, military vehicles, farms, fairgrounds and railways.

Barry and June Burrell of Evergreen Miniature Railway, Keal Cotes.

Wayne Bridgman with Lockdown Hall layout.

L-R Derek Loudom and Ken Haw with their Harrison layout