Chairman of Sleaford Model Railway Club, Mark Bamford.

Last year’s event saw over 300 visitors enjoying a wide range of modelling topics and subjects.

Besides home and visiting model railways, modellers of aircraft, ships, cars, military vehicles, motor bikes and doll’s house miniatures will display their craft and skills and experts will be on hand to demonstrate methods and techniques of their particular type of modelling.

The show will open at 10am, with admission charges of £4 for adults, under 16s free when accompanied by an adult

Most Popular

The Model Railway Club’s chosen charity is the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and all of the profits from the event will go to that cause.

Advertisement