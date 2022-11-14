Sleaford model railway club to host its fourth show
Sleaford and District Model Railway Club will host its fourth Charity Modelling Exhibition on Sunday November 20 at the Village Hall on Parkfield Road in Ruskington.
Last year’s event saw over 300 visitors enjoying a wide range of modelling topics and subjects.
Besides home and visiting model railways, modellers of aircraft, ships, cars, military vehicles, motor bikes and doll’s house miniatures will display their craft and skills and experts will be on hand to demonstrate methods and techniques of their particular type of modelling.
The show will open at 10am, with admission charges of £4 for adults, under 16s free when accompanied by an adult
The Model Railway Club’s chosen charity is the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and all of the profits from the event will go to that cause.
The show has been generously sponsored by B&H Models, Digitrains of Lincoln, Elaine’s Trains, Mad About Trains and the Ruskington Village Hall Committee and the club hopes to exceed last year’s total of £3,500.